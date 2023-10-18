Former AADK director Iskandar Turkee named GPS’ candidate for Jepak by-election

BINTULU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) today named the former director of the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), Iskandar Turkee, 54, as their candidate for the Jepak state seat by-election.

The announcement was made by GPS chairman Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg here.

He said Iskandar was chosen by the coalition based on his abilities and his extensive experience in social activities.

“His seriousness can also be seen when he was willing to leave his position (as director of AADK) to serve the people in Jepak.

“Although this is only a by-election, for me, the result of this by-election is significant to prove the people’s support for GPS to continue to lead Sarawak,“ he said.

Previously Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK), a local opposition party named former policeman, Stevenson Sumbang as their candidate for the by-election to be held following the death of its incumbent, Datuk Talib Zulpilip from GPS on Sept 15.

Another local opposition party, the Sarawak People’s Aspirations Party, also announced that it would contest by naming businessman Chieng Lea Ping, 64, as their candidate.

The late Talib held the Jepak state seat for six terms since 1996.

The Election Commission (EC) has set the nomination day for the by-election on Oct 21, with early voting to take place on Oct 31 polling day on Nov 4. - Bernama