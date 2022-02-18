Former AADK director pleads not guilty to bribery

MELAKA: A former director of the National Anti-Drugs Agency (AADK) was charged in the Ayer Keroh Sessions Court here today on four counts of bribery, amounting to RM5,900.

Mohamad Yusof Kameh, 55, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

On all four counts, Mohamad Yusof, in his capacity as a public servant, was charged with using his position for gratification from an individual as an inducement to select several companies to carry out work at the agency.

It was for maintenance of the lockup and generator at the Jasin AADK, printing services and for supply of paper bags to AADK, as well for supply equipment and food and beverage for a programme by Melaka AADK.

He was charged with committing the offences at the Melaka AADK office between Nov 24, 2017 and March 19, 2019.

The charges were framed under Section 16 (a) (B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 which provides an imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Mohamad Yusof also pleaded not guilty to four alternative charges with obtaining valuable thing, involving RM5,900, without consideration from person concerned in a proceeding which he knew had connection with his official function.

He was charged under Section 165 of the Penal Code with committing the offence at the same place and date.

He faced an imprisonment of up to two years or a fine or both, if found guilty of the offence.

The court allowed him bail of RM5,000 and set March 16 for mention.

Mohamad Yusof posted the bail. — Bernama