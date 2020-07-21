Former account manager jailed 66 months, fined RM283,500 for CBT involving more than RM5m

KUALA LUMPUR: The sessions court here today sentenced a former account manager of a transport company to 66 months’ jail and fine totalling RM283,500 for 81 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving more than RM5 million.

Judge Hasbullah Adam handed down the sentence on Teo Chee Peng, 53, who pleaded guilty to the charges.

Teo, a former employee of Public Cab Sdn Bhd and Ken Chuan Enterprise, was sentenced to five years and six months’ jail, as well as fine of RM3,500, in default seven days jail, on each count.

Hasbullah ordered Teo to serve the jail sentences concurrently from the date of arrest, which was July 2 this year.

When handing down the sentence, the judge said it would be fair and appropriate to sentence Teo to jail and fine after taking into account his guilty plea and efforts that he had made to redeem his mistakes by transferring several of his assets to Yap Choon Lai, 64, who is the complainant, as well as the proprietor and director of the two companies.

Last July 6, Teo had pleaded guilty to 123 counts of CBT, but the court acquitted and discharged him from 42 of the charges.

On all the charges, Teo was alleged to have issued 123 cheques, amounting RM5,502,414 by forging Yap’s signature, to Revolusi Angkasa Sdn Bhd.

The offences were committed at an office at Jalan 1/46A Off Jalan Selinsing 7, Taman Niaga Waris here between May 12, 2012 and March 17 this year.

The charges were framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which provides an imprisonment for up to 14 years and with whipping, and shall also be liable to fine, upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Siti Nur Hajar Hamzah told the court that after studying the investigation paper and representation sent by the defence, the prosecution agreed to take into consideration 42 of the charges.

Lawyer Tia Poh Yew, representing Teo, told the court that his client, who had been working for the company for 27 years had transferred two property worth RM2 million and an Audi A6 car worth RM400,000 to the complainant as repayment. - Bernama