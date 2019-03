MALACCA: A former assistant administrative officer at the Hang Tuah Jaya Municipal Council (MPHTJ) pleaded not guilty at two sessions courts here today to nine counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT) amounting to RM327,844.50 between 2015 and last year.

At the first sessions court, Nada Aimi A Rahman, 34, claimed trial to six charges involving RM308,987, which was read out to her before Judge Norma Ismail.

According to the charges, Nada Aima was alleged to have committed CBT by dishonestly misappropriating the money for her own use.

She allegedly committed the offence at MPHTJ, SF-01, Level 2, Melaka Mall Complex, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, Lebuh Ayer Keroh, Hang Tuah Jaya between 2015 and last year (2018).

The charge, under Section 406 of the Penal Code carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, whipping and a fine, upon conviction.

The court set bail at RM15,000 with one surety for six of the charges pending mention of the case on April 22.

Deputy public prosecutor Hayatul Wirdah Mohd Yunos prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

Meanwhile, in another sessions court, Nada Aimi claimed trial to three counts of CBT involving RM18,857.50, which was read out to her before Judge Elesabet Paya Wan.

She was charged for a similar offence, under the same section of the Penal Code and allegedly committed the offence at the same place between 2017 and last year (2018).

The judge then set bail at RM15,000 with one surety for all three charges pending mention of the case on April 22.

Deputy public prosecutor Lee Wai Yi prosecuted. — Bernama