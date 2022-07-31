Former AG Apandi to be quizzed by cops

PETALING JAYA: Former Attorney-General Tan Sri Mohamed Apandi Ali (pix) who is under investigations for alleged power abuse related to the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) probe will be quizzed by federal police at 2.30pm tomorrow.

Police secretary DCP Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin yesterday said the case is being handled by the federal CID’s classified investigations unit (D5) and investigated for offences related to “public servants who disobey the law with intention of saving others from property confiscation” under Section 217 of the Penal Code.

On Wednesday, Klang Member of Parliament Charles Santiago had lodged a police report alleging Apandi had abused his powers and covered up the 1MDB probe during his tenure as attorney-general during the administration of former premier Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

Following his report, police investigators recorded Santiago’s statement on Friday.

Several others have also lodged similar police reports against Apandi.