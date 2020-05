KUALA LUMPUR: Police said the arrest of a former political aide of an ex-cabinet minister and two others over the issuance of a fake development order to an architecture company is being investigated for cheating.

Federal police commercial crimes investigations department (CCID) director Commissioner Datuk Seri Mohd Zakaria Ahmad said apart from the former political aide, police arrested a couple.

“It is not a corruption case but rather a cheating which we have classified under Section 420 of the Penal Code. One of the suspects claimed to be a middleman and told the architecture company he was able to obtain a development order for a building. The suspect’s wife was also held. Our investigations are ongoing and we are also trying to ascertain if the political aide was involved in the case or otherwise,” he told theSun when contacted.

The aide and the couple who are in police custody were held on Saturday after an architecture company lodged a police report with Sentul police on learning the development order it received from the suspect for the erection of a building in Kuala Lumpur was fake.

The case was handed over to Brickfields police for investigations as it came under its jurisdiction.

It is learnt that in the coming days, investigators are expected to call up a former minister and City Hall officials to have their statements recorded over the case.

Former Federal Territories Minister Khalid Abdul Samad had posted in Twitter that his former aide whom he named as Hj Azli was remanded by police following the report by the architecture company.

He also posted that he learnt that the “broker” had earned millions of ringgit from the name-dropping.