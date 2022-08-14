Former Air Kelantan GM charged with accepting RM10,000 bribe

KOTA BHARU: The former general manager of Air Kelantan Sdn Bhd (AKSB) was charged in the Sessions Court, here today, with accepting a RM10,000 bribe from a company in 2015.

Wan Mohamad Zamri Wan Ismail, 61, however, pleaded not guilty after the charge against him were read before Judge Zaman Mohd Noor.

He was accused to have accepted a bribe on Jan 22, 2015, near Maybank, Jalan Mahmood, here, from Ng Tse Wei, through a United Oversea Bank (Malaysia) Bhd cheque dated Jan 21, 2015, which was credited to his Maybank Islamic account.

The money was an inducement to help Zog Technology to be appointed as a subcontractor to design, build, prepare, test run, as well as other related works for the Merbau Chondong Water Supply Scheme Phase II, Package 1 in Machang, Kelantan.

The charge was framed under Section 16 (a) (A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Act 2009 (Act 694) and can be punished under Section 24 (1) of the same law, which provides a jail term not exceeding 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, or whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mariah Omar prosecuted, while the accused was represented by lawyer Ahmad ‘Adha ‘Amir Yasser Amri.

The court allowed a RM7,000 bail in one surety, in addition to having to surrender his passport to the court and report to the nearest police station or MACC office on the first day of each month until the disposal of the case.

Wan Mohamad Zamri was also ordered to always update his mobile phone number and email address so that he can be contacted by the authorities.

The court set Sept 28 for mention. - Bernama