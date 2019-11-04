Former aircraft engineer’s cheating case: Court sets Jan 17 for hearing

SEREMBAN: The Seremban sessions court here today fixed Jan 17 for the trial of a man charged with cheating a former Malaysia Airlines Berhad aircraft engineer of RM100,000 in cash, in September.

Judge Diana Md Razali fixed the date after the prosecution submitted all the documents to the defence team.

On Oct 4, the accused, Muhamad Hasim Zulfahmi, 32, claimed trial at the Seremban sessions court here to a charge of cheating a former aircraft engineer.

According to the charge, Muhamad Hasim and another suspect still at large, duped Mohd Sharif Kamso, 64, into depositing RM100,000 into the accused’s account at about 1.30pm on Sept 24 at an RHB Bank branch in Bandar Baru Nilai.

The victim was allegedly coerced into handing over the money after being told by the suspects that he had been implicated in a money-laundering scheme involving RM1.48 million.

The charge is framed under Section 420 of the Penal Code is read together with Section 34 of the same law which carries a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years, whipping and a fine upon conviction.

The accused was represented by lawyer A. Partheeban.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Judge Diana set Dec 16 for remention of a case involving a man who allegedly cheated a businessman into buying a state award to be conferred by the Malacca state government involving losses of RM650,000 two years ago.

On Oct 4, the accused, Tuan Mochtar Tuan Abdul Malek, 34, at the Seremban sessions court, pleaded not guilty to a charge of cheating a businessman.

The accused was charged under Section 420 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of not less than one year and not more than 10 years, whipping and a fine. — Bernama