JOHOR BARU: A former army officer pleaded not guilty in the sessions court, today to two counts of accepting bribes totalling RM10,000 four years ago.

Mohd Suhaizal Mat Sulaiman, 42, is alleged to have accepted RM5,700 and RM4,300, from Mohd Rafie Abdul Rahman through Siti Nur Zura Khalid at a bank in Kluang on Sept 20, 2016.

The charges were in relation to the appointment of a company, Teknik Murni Enterprise, to carry out maintenance works at Desa Pulada Armed Forces Family Homes (RKAT) and army training centre (Pulada).

Mohd Suhaizal was charged under Section 17(a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

Judge Kamarudin Kamsun set bail at RM15,000 in one surety and fixed April 8 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat appeared for the prosecution. - Bernama