Former assemblyman Lau appointed as new Selangor State Assembly Speaker

SHAH ALAM: Former Banting assemblyman Lau Weng San (pix) has been appointed as the new Selangor State Assembly Speaker, replacing Ng Suee Lim.

Lau was nominated by Ng, who is also the Sekinchan assemblyman and supported by Banting assemblyman V. Papparaidu, who represents the government.

Earlier, Sijangkang assemblyman Datuk Dr Ahmad Yunus Hairi, who is also state PAS commissioner, nominated state PAS deputy commissioner III Dr Mohd Fuad Mohd Salleh, representing the opposition, for the speaker post.

Lau received 34 votes, compared with 22 votes garnered by Dr Mohd Fuad.

State Assembly Secretary J. Gayathri Prasena announced that the secret ballot was held in the first sitting of the 15th Selangor State Assembly today after two names of candidates for the speaker post were submitted.

Lau also declared Mohd Kamri Kamaruddin, who is also Bukit Antarabangsa assemblyman, as his deputy.

Mohd Kamri, who was nominated by Pelabuhan Klang assemblyman Azmizam Zaman Huri and supported by Teratai assemblyman Yew Jia Haur, also received 34 votes.

Following Lau and Mohd Kamri’s appointment, the state’s 56 assemblymen took their oath of office before the new speaker.

The swearing-in was led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who is also the Sungai Tua assemblyman, followed by 10 members of the state executive council (exco) and other assemblymen. - Bernama