Former assistant engineer detained for money laundering

JOHOR BARU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today arrested a former assistant mechanical engineer for alleged money laundering.

According to a source, the 44-year-old man was arrested at the Johor MACC office at about 11am.

He was believed to have been involved in a transaction involving proceeds from an unlawful activity, amounting to RM180,000, for his house renovation.

The case is being investigated under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides a maximum fine of RM5 million, or imprisonment for up to five years, or both, upon conviction.

Johor MACC director Datuk Azmi Alias, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. — Bernama