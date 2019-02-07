Former assistant manager charged with CBT involving RM715,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A former assistant manager of a bank pleaded guilty at the sessions court here today to a charge of criminal breach of trust involving RM715,000, two years ago.

S. Sugunan, 46, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Zamri Bakar.

However, the court did not impose a sentence on the accused as the prosecution had sought for a new date to prepare the facts of the case.

The court then fixed Feb 15 for sentencing.

Sugunan was charged with committing criminal breach of trust in his capacity as an assistant manager who was entrusted with RM715,000 belonging to customers, at Menara CIMB Bank, Jalan Raja Laut, here, between Nov 2017 and Jan 2018.

The charge framed under Section 408 of the Penal Code provides for an imprisonment of up to 14 years with whipping and a fine.

Deputy public prosecutor Faridah Nurdinie Bahrum offered bail of RM20,000 with one surety and an additional condition that he surrender his passport but counsel V. Yoges who represented the accused, informed that his client could not pay the bail. — Bernama