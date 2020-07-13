Former babysitter fined RM5,000 for pulling child’s hair

KUALA LUMPUR: For pulling the hair of a three-year-old girl while feeding her, a former babysitter was fined RM5,000 in default six months’ jail by the sessions court, here today.

Judge Emelia Kaswati Mohamad Khalid sentenced Roslina Inggo, 24, after the accused changed her plea to guilty on the first day of the trial.

Roslina was charged with intentionally committing the offence at a nursery, here at 10.51am on Nov 15, 2019 under Section 31(1) (a) of the Child Act 2001, which carries a maximum fine of RM50,000 or a maximum 20 years’ jail, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Dayana Mohamad prosecuted while the accused was represented by lawyer Zulkifli Awang.

When asked by Emelia Kaswati, why she had done that, Roslina replied, “it wasn’t intentional”.

Emilia Kaswati: Did your mother ever do that?

Roslina: No.

Emilia Kaswati: You want people to do that to your child?

Roslina: No.

According to the facts of the case during the incident, the complainant who lived near the nursery heard a child crying.

The complainant then peeked through the window and recorded the accused who was feeding the child rice while pulling her hair.

The child was seen crying while eating. The complainant then lodged a police report. - Bernama