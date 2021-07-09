Former beauty queen charged with punching cop, drug abuse

PETALING JAYA: A former beauty queen pleaded not guilty in the Magistrate’s Court here today to punching a policeman and using drug Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

Kohinoor Damodaran Kaittiani, 29, was charged with using criminal force to intimidate a civil servant, Corporal Sharulafirin Sarmadan by punching him at Jalan Universiti here at 3am yesterday.

The charge, under Section 353 of the Penal Code, provides for a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both.

Kohinoor was also charged with administering THC to herself at the Narcotics CID division of the Petaling Jaya Police headquarters at 2pm on the same day.

The charge, under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, carries a maximum RM5,000 fine or two years jail or both, if found guilty.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Lau Chia Xin proposed bail of RM5,000 for each charge but Kohinoor’s counsel Datin Raj Preet Kaur sought to have the sum reduced, saying her client’s restaurant was closed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Magistrate Zhafran Rahim Hamzah allowed the accused bail of RM3,000 for both charges in one surety each and fixed Oct 6 for mention.

Meanwhile, Kohinoor’s friend Quek Shen Tying, 33, also pleaded not guilty to taking THC at 2.15pm, at the same place and date.

The court set RM1,500 bail and fixed Oct 1 for mention. — Bernama