Former Bernama chairman Azman Ujang conferred Japan’s prestigious award (Video)

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chairman Datuk Seri Azman Ujang was today conferred with Japanese government’s prestigious award, The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon.

The award is in recognition for his immense contribution to the world of journalism for more than five decades, and in deepening relations between both countries.

The veteran journalist said the prestigious foreign award he received today was something very special and dear to him, when such an award came from Japan, a leading country in the World League of Nations,

“In recognition of my contribution all these past decades as a media practitioner, or more specifically as a reporter who must have written thousands of news stories on national, regional and international affairs, I have received several awards by the State as well as the Federal governments of Malaysia.

“But this award of The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon, from the Government of Japan, is indeed very special and dear to me, and by the same token, I believe to Bernama, the national news agency of Malaysia to which I served for 41 years until January 2020,“ he said in his acceptance speech after receiving the award from Japan’s ambassador to Malaysia Takahashi Katsuhiko in a simple ceremony held at his official residence here today.

Azman, who is affectionately referred to as AU by those who know him, rose through the ranks from a cadet reporter to editor-in-chief, general manager and later the chairman, all within Bernama. It is a rare achievement in the local media fraternity.

The Sarawak-born Azman said this year marks the 40th anniversary of Malaysia’s Look East Policy (LEP), a game changer aimed to drive Malaysians to a higher level of work culture, discipline and productivity.

Thousands of young Malaysians have had the benefit of studying and graduating in Japan under this policy as well as acquiring hands-on experience, expertise and knowledge of what made Japan such a huge success story today.

“These graduates have contributed and are contributing to Malaysia’s progress and development. And equally significant, in fostering closer people to people ties and friendships between our two nations,“ he said while referring to his son-in-law, Yusuf Karim who was a student under LEP.

Azman, who had shared cordial relations with past Japanese ambasadors in Malaysia said he had the fortune of visiting Japan several times and one takeaway which he would very much love Malaysians to emulate the Japanese is on punctuality.

“Being punctual means strictly observant of an appointed or regular time; not late but prompt.

“Dr Makio Miyagawa, the former Japanese Ambassador to Malaysia, explained to me that the problem created by one member of society who does not comply with the agreed time is that it wastes the time of others who comply with it,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Takahashi in his speech said Azman, being an active promoter of of mutual understanding between Japan and Malaysia and for the past 50 years as a journalist has contributed immensely in deepening relations between the two countries.

“While the then prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad initiated the Look East Policy in 1982, Datuk Seri interviewed Japanese residents and Japanese companies operating in Malaysia, and wrote a number of articles introducing Japan’s work ethics and high efficiency of Japanese workers ,“ he said referring to Azman. — Bernama