Former Bernama managing editor Nasir dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former managing editor of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Mohamad Nasir Yusoff (pix) died today at the age of 62.

His eldest child Nur Nadzmi Nasirah Mohamad Nasir said her father, who was suffering from various diseases, died at 5.48 am at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), after complaining of fatigue soon after arrival from Miri, Sarawak.

“After disembarking from the plane, he complained about feeling very tired and having shortness of breath and said he wanted to lie down. Not long after that he was gone. He just returned from celebrating Raya in Miri,” she said when contacted.

She said the body had been taken to the Serdang Hospital Forensic Department and is expected to be buried at the Sungai Kantan Muslim cemetery in Kajang tomorrow morning.

Nasirah, who is seven weeks pregnant, said her father was very happy when he learnt about her pregnancy, and it was a pity that he could not get to see the baby.

Mohamad Nasir, who joined Bernama on Oct 1, 1983 and retired on March 7, 2020, leaves behind his wife Halimah Piee and four children - three daughters and a son.

Bernama acting chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin said Nasir had served Bernama with dedication.

“I have lost a good friend and was very sad to hear news of his passing this morning,” he said.

Bernama editor-in-chief Khairdzir Md Yunus said Nasir had served as Bernama’s correspondent in Jakarta and had played a major role in strengthening ties between journalists in Malaysia and Indonesia even after his return from Indonesia.

“This was particularly true in his active involvement in the Ikatan Setia Kawan Wartawan Malaysia Indonesia (ISWAMI) the past few years. His death is a major loss to journalism in Malaysia and Indonesia,” he added.

He said Nasir was a dedicated and creative worker who always performed the tasks entrusted to him, and had contributed many ideas to the organisation, especially when he was heading the Features Desk.

Nasir was a friendly, kind and helpful person who would not hesitate to help fellow journalists, he said. — Bernama