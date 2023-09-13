Former car salesman gets jail, whipping, fine for misappropriating RM415,000

KUALA LUMPUR: A former car salesman was sentenced to a year in jail and given two strokes of the cane, as well as fined RM100,000 for misappropriating RM415,000 in connection with the sale of a Bentley Continental GT car belonging to a Chinese national businessman last year.

Sessions Court judge Kamarudin Kamsun meted out the jail sentence and fine on Yap Hong Yee, 35, who pleaded guilty to committing the offence.

The judge ordered Yap to serve the prison sentence from the date of his arrest, which was last Sept 9, and be jailed for three months, if he failed to pay the fine.

Yap was charged with misappropriating RM415,000 that was deposited into his bank account from the sale of a car belonging to Fan Zhongyang, 25, at Persiaran Mewah Bandar Tun Razak, Cheras here between Nov 3 to 25, 2022.

He was charged under Section 403 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to five years with whipping and can be fined, if convicted.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Muhammad Amir Hannif Ahijman (rapt: Hannif Ahijman) prosecuted, while Yap was unrepresented.

According to the facts of the case, the victim had dealt with the accused over the sale and purchase of a Bentley Continental GT car worth RM500,000 and the car was sent to the accused to be sold.

In February this year, the accused informed the car owner that there was a buyer for the car and asked the victim to give his bank account number to bank in the advance payment.

However, the businessman did not receive the money for the advance payment and requested the accused to return the car after suspecting that he had been cheated when a check of the vehicle’s registration number found that the car had changed ownership to another party. -Bernama