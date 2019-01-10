Former CEO of Perak Corporation Berhad charged with corruption

IPOH: A former group chief executive officer of Perak Corporation Berhad was charged in the sessions court here today with receiving bribe, amounting to nearly RM500,000 which was paid for the construction of his bungalow.

Datuk Aminuddin Md Desa, 57, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge before judge S. Indra Nehru.

He was charged, in his capacity as a public servant, to have obtained valuable thing in the form of payment for the construction of his bungalow, costing RM455,660, at Mukim Hulu Kinta, without consideration from Uni-Poh Construction Works Sdn Bhd director Chua Kim Weng, whom he knew had connection with his official function.

Aminuddin was alleged to have committed the offence at the Jalan Sultan Idris Shah Public Bank Berhad branch between Jan 17 and July 3, 2017.

The charge, under Section 165 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or with fine, or both, if found guilty.

Judge Indra Nehru allowed Aminuddin bail of RM15,000 in one surety and also for him to surrender his passport to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

The court fixed Feb 22 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Farah Yasmin Salleh prosecuted, while lawyer Najmi Damawi Abd Hamid represented Aminuddin. — Bernama