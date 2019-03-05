Former Chief Justice Arifin Zakaria heads RCI on Wang Kelian

PUTRAJAYA: The Home Ministry today announced a seven-member Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI), headed by former Chief Justice Tun Arifin Zakaria, to look into the discovery of temporary camps and graves in Wang Kelian, Perlis.

It said in a statement that former Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Norian Mai is the deputy chairman and the five other members are former Head of Prosecution in the Attorney-General’s Chambers Datuk Noorbahri Baharuddin; Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) chairman Tan Sri Razali Ismail; former Head of Research in the Attorney-General’s Chambers Datuk Junaidah Abdul Rahman; former Malaysian Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Nazirah Hussin and former deputy chairman of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Dr Tan Seng Giaw.

The ministry said it received the consent of the Deputy Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Jan 29 to appoint the RCI members.

“The commission was set up in accordance with the government decision of Oct 26, 2018, for an investigation on a wider scope to be carried out on the case of human trafficking,“ it said.

The ministry said the scope of the RCI includes investigating the procedures implemented by the authorities during and after the incident and conducting an inquiry into the investigating officers, witnesses and other individuals deemed necessary.

The RCI is expected to take six months and a report of its findings will be presented to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, it said. — Bernama