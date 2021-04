KUALA LUMPUR: The 12th Chief of Defence Force Gen (Rtd) Tan Sri Bohan Ahmad has written a book titled “In Pursuit of Quality Soldiering: The Story of the Man Behind the Malaysian Green Beret” to share his 36 years of experience in serving the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF).

One of the main things shared in the 289-page book, he said, was the cruelty of the communists towards Malaysians, which had never been told to the general public before.

“I want this generation to know about this and the war that happened last time, for example the war that caused Vietnam to lose because of corruption... that can be used as an example

“This book is not only for MAF personnel but for the benefit of all generations,” he said after the launch of the book by Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Affendi Buang here, yesterday.

Borhan said the book, published by Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) in collaboration with the MAF, talks about his career and experience from the day he entered the Federation Military College (now known as the Royal Military College) in 1953 and then joining the MAF until his retirement in 1995.

He also included his various achievements until he became the only ‘commando’ to hold the post of Chief of Defence Force. -Bernama