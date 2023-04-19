Former chief operating officer charged with using office for gratification

BUTTERWORTH: A former chief operating officer of a company pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of using his office to obtain gratification amounting to RM415,397 seven years ago.

Aziedy Abdul Talib, 42, was charged in his capacity as the chief operating officer and covering as the chief executive officer of Mutiara.Com Sdn Bhd with abusing his position by appointing ATR Resources Enterprise, which belonged to his younger sibling, to supply CCTV equipment worth RM223, 586 for the Seri Bayu Apartment Project, in the Barat Daya district here.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Mutiara.Com Sdn Bhd Office in Jalan Macalister here on Feb 4, 2016.

Aziedy, who is currently an information technology manager, is also charged with using his position to approve his sibling’s company as a supplier for Intercom installation work worth RM191,811 for the Seri Bayu Apartment Project at the same place on June 14, 2016.

Both charges are framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 (Act 694) and can be punished under Section 24 (1) of the same act which provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of up to five times the value of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah allowed Aziedy bail of RM10,000 on each charge with a local surety and also ordered him to surrender his passport to the court, report to the MACC Office once a month and not disturb the witnesses in the case.

The court set May 30 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Noor Azura Zulkiflee prosecuted, while lawyer Arafas Abdul Razak represented Aziedy. - Bernama