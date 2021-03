IPOH: A former civil servant was sentenced to nine months in jail and fined RM10,000 by a Sessions Court here after he pleaded guilty to bribing a policeman last year.

R. Lingeswaran, 38, former employee of the Taiping Municipal Council’s Engineering Division, pleaded guilty to the charge which was read before Judge S. Indra Nehru.

Indra Nehru also ordered the father of two Lingeswaran to serve another two weeks in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

According to the charge sheet, he was accused of offering a bribe of RM350 to a policeman who was attached to the Traffic Enforcement Division of the Taiping district police headquarters, as an inducement not to legal action on the offence of obstructing a civil servant from conducting inspections under Section 186 of the Penal Code.

He was charged with committing the offence at Jalan Tupai, Taiping at about 9.20 pm on July 13, last year.

The charge was framed under Section 17 (b) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same law which provides for imprisonment not exceeding 20 years and a fine not less than five times the amount of the bribe or RM10,000, or whichever is higher, if convicted.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Wahida Jalaluddin and prosecuting officer Mohd Shafiqzan Suhaimi prosecuted while Lingeswaran was not represented.- Bernama