Former clerk acquitted of drug trafficking charge

KUALA LUMPUR: A former clerk escaped the death penalty after the High Court here today acquitted the woman of a drug trafficking charge.

Siti Aisah Noordin, 35, was also acquitted of six charges of possessing drugs.

Judge Datuk Azhar Abdul Hamid made the judgement after finding that the prosecution failed to prove a prima facie case against the accused.

Azhar said the court had examined the testimonies of the prosecution witnesses and found that the prosecution had failed to call a key witness - the accused’s husband - who was arrested together, and this had created a loophole in the charges against her.

Siti Aisah, who was wearing a black shirt and hijab, was seen smiling after the court gave its verdict.

She had been accused of trafficking 59.98g of 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) at an apartment at Jalan Ipoh Batu 5 on April 20, 2020, under Section 39(B)(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drug Act which carries the death sentence.

A total of eight prosecution witnesses were called to testify at the trial which began on May 29.

The prosecution was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor Goh Ai Rene while lawyer Maanveer Singh represented the accused.-Bernama