Former clerk charged with conducting money lending business without licence

KUALA LUMPUR: A former clerk pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of conducting money lending business without a licence.

Yap Chee Siang, 25, was charged with committing the offence since April last year, during which he was alleged to have provided a loan of RM158,120 to one Wong Chiew Ken, 34, in Bandar Baru Sentul here between April 1, 2021 until last Sept 19.

The charge, framed under Section 5 (2) of the Moneylenders Act 1951, provides a maximum fine of RM1 million or imprisonment for up to five years or both, if found guilty.

Judge M Bakri Abd Majid allowed Yap bail of RM30,000 with one surety and also ordered him to surrender his passpoert to the court.

He set Feb 7 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Hanis Anisha Jamilludin prosecuted, while Yap was represented by lawyer Abdul Rahman Zainal Abidin. - Bernama