Former CM: Difficult for PH to win Malacca if voter turnout low

PETALING JAYA: Malacca needs 70 percent of voters to come out and vote on Saturday if the state wants Pakatan Harapan (PH) to rule, reports The Malaysian Insight

Quoting PH’s chief minister candidate Adly Zahari, the report said if the voter turnout to be low, it will be difficult for PH to return as the state government.

Adly said some voters would not turn up because of the pandemic and frustrations over some politicians’ actions.

“The voters are no longer interested in voting in a democratic system,” Adly told The Malaysian Insight.

He said there are concerns as PH lost the Bersatu votes after the party withdrew and formed the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition with PAS.

“Our challenge is that Bersatu used to be with PH but we have lost that.

“But we believe all is not lost as not all who left PH are with Bersatu. Some are with Pejuang and some are still with us,“ he said.

The Election Commission has set a target of 70 percent of voters coming out to vote on Saturday.

During the 14th General Election, Malacca saw a voter turnout of 84.5 per cent.