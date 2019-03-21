Former company director charged with corruption, money laundering

SHAH ALAM: A former company director was charged in the sessions court here today with four counts of corruption and three counts of money laundering, allegedly committed seven years ago.

Affendy Baharom, 45, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before judge Rozilah Salleh.

On the corruption charges, he was alleged to have received gratification, amounting RM270,000, while he was director at Maxwell Accent JV Sdn. Bhd, through four RHB Bank Bhd cheques from a director of Malim Resources.

It was for helping Malim Resources to obtain work to construct hydrant pipeline network at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (klia2), worth RM7.2 million on April 30, 2011.

He was alleged to have committed the offence at the Kelana Jaya branch of the RHB Bank Bhd and TTDI Jaya branch of Maybank in May, June, August and October 2012.

The charge, under Section 24 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years, or fine of not less than five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

On the charges for money laundering, Affendy was alleged to have received three RHB Bank Bhd cheques for RM220,000 through the account of his company, AB Multi Tech Services, at the TTDI Maybank branch in May, August and October 2012.

The offence, under Section 4 (1) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, provides imprisonment for up to five years and maximum fine of RM5 million, or both, if found guilty.

The prosecution, conducted by deputy public prosecutor from MACC Mohammad Suffian Ja’afar, offered bail at RM30,000 on each count with one surety, but lawyer Muhammed Rafique Rashid Ali, representing Affendy, requested for a lower bail as he client had five children to support.

Rozilah then allowed Affendy to be released on an RM100,000 bail in one surety for all charges and also for him to surrender his passport to the court.

She also set April 29 for mention. — Bernama