Former company director claims trial to nine money laundering charges

BUTTERWORTH: A former company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to nine charges of money laundering involving RM1.2 million in 2020.

Choo Peng Hoong, 41, formerly Choo Marketing Sdn Bhd, was alleged to have transferred between RM20,000 and RM405,025, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities from the company’s bank account to nine different bank accounts at a Maybank branch in Taman Inderawasih, Penang, from March 11 to 24, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 41(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 which provides imprisonment of up to 15 years, a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the proceeds of the illegal activity or RM5 million, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

Judge Noor Aini Yusof allowed bail of RM54,000 with two sureties, and ordered the accused to report himself at the nearest police station once a month pending disposal of the case.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport to the court. The court fixed April 28 for mention.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Noor Zalizan Lazarous prosecuted, while lawyer Y. Anbananthan represented Choo. - Bernama