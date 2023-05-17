Former company manager freed of cyber crime, CBT charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A former company manager was discharged and acquitted by the Sessions Court here today on two counts of cyber crimes and a criminal breach of trust (CBT) charge involving RM220,000, six years ago.

Judge Datuk M. M. Edwin Paramjothy made the decision after ruling that the prosecution had failed to prove the case against Muhamad Shahrul Md Sabri, 41, beyond reasonable doubt at the end of the defence case.

On the first count, Muhamad Shahrul, who at the time of the incident was the Malaysia Building Society Berhad (MBSB) manager, was charged with withdrawing RM220,000 belonging to MBSB using the name and password of another person, resulting in the company incurring losses.

The charge was framed under Section 4 (1) of the Computer Crimes Act 1997, which carries a maximum fine of RM150,000 or a jail term of 10 years or both, upon conviction.

On the second count, he was accused of making an unauthorised modification of the MBSB Integrated Core Banking (MICOB) system data under Section 5 (1) of the same act, which provides for a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or a maximum jail sentence of seven years, or both if found guilty.

Muhamad Shahrul was also charged with committing CBT (amounting to RM220,000), under Section 408 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum 14 years in jail, whipping, and a fine if convicted.

He allegedly committed the offences at MBSB in Precinct 15, Putrajaya, between Aug 10 and Sept 12, 2017.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Ilya Ellyna Nor Azmal appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was represented by counsels Ariff Azami Hussein and Nur’ain Shahiera Khalid.

Eleven prosecution witnesses and one defence witness, namely the accused, were called to testify in the trial that began in 2019. - Bernama