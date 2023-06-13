Former contractor charged with submitting false invoices, delivery orders involving more than RM3m

KUALA LUMPUR: A former contractor was charged in the Sessions Court here today on seven counts of falsifying invoices and delivery orders for milking machines and to supply cattle worth more than RM3 million.

A.Dominic Antoni, 52, pleaded not guilty to all the charges before Judge Azura Alwi.

For the first two counts, Dominic was charged with submitting two delivery orders containing false statements to the Assistant Veterinary Officer regarding orders for a portable milking machine and a cooling tank totaling RM1.55 million which actually were never supplied.

The offence was allegedly committed at the Malaysian Veterinary Services Department at Wisma Tani, Precinct 4, Putrajaya Federal Government Administration Centre, between Jan 5 and March 25, 2016.

He was also charged with four counts of submitting delivery orders and invoices containing false statements regarding the supply of 441 cows, with 171 of them worth RM1.96 million, but were never supplied.

The offence was allegedly committed at the same location between April 16, 2015, and Sept 5, 2017.

On the seventh count, he was charged with submitting a delivery order containing false statements regarding the supply of a milking parlor machine worth RM350,000 which was never actually supplied.

The offence was also allegedly committed at the same place, between Sept 15, 2015, and Dec 17, 2015.

All the charges are framed under Section 18 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 and can be punished under Section 24(2) of the same act which provides a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount or value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

The court allowed the accused bail of RM150,000 with one surety and also ordered him to report to the MACC headquarters in Sungai Petani once a month and fixed July 12 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutor from MACC Irwan Shah Abdul Samat prosecuted, while lawyer Karthigesan Shanmugam represented Dominic. - Bernama