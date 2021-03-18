Former contractor jailed, fined for using as genuine fake documents to file claims

ALOR SETAR: The Sessions Court here today sentenced a man to seven days’ jail and RM10,000 fine after he pleaded guilty to using false documents as genuine to file claims for services rendered during the 2014 Langkawi National Water Festival.

A former contractor, Mohd Khairil Saad, 43, made the plea after the charge was read out to him before judge Murtazadi Amran.

He was charged with using as genuine the fake documents purportedly issued by the state office of the Tourism and Culture Ministry to make claims amounting to RM83,421.06 for services, including PA system and artistes, in conjunction with the 2014 Langkawi National Water Festival on May 9 to 10, 2014 at Pantai Chenang,

The documents were “Surat Program dan Aktiviti Pelancongan”, dated July 3, 2014, and “Surat Bayaran Bagi Program dan Aktiviti Pelancongan” dated June 8, 2014.

The offence was committed at the State Federal Development Office on June 9, 2014.

The charge, under Section 471 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to two years or a fine or both, upon conviction.

In mitigation, Mohd Khairil said he did not have a permanent job and had a wife and six -year-old child to support

The prosecution was conducted by prosecuting officer from Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC), Mohd Zulfadli Azharudin. — Bernama