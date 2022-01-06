Former contractor pleads not guilty to money laundering

SEREMBAN: A former contractor pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to 21 counts of money laundering, involving RM2.7 million.

Lai Ching Wai, 64, made the plea after the charges were read out to her in Mandarin before judge Diana Md Razali.

The woman was charged with transferring between RM150,000 and RM660,000, believed to be proceeds from unlawful activities, made in seven transactions from her bank account into an account belonging to a company between Nov 2 and 11, 2020.

She was also charged with using her saving account as a tool for money laundering activities at several banks here between August 21, 2015 and August 19, 2020.

The charges were framed under Section 4 (1) (b) of the he Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides an imprisonment for up to 15 years and fine of not less than five times the amount obtained from unlawful activities or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

Lai, represented by lawyer S Karthigesan, was allowed bail of RM7,000 on all charges

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Harris Ong Mohd Jeffery Ong.

The court set Feb 15 for mention. - Bernama