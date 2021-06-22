Former Covid-19 patient recalls sacrifices made by health frontliners

MELAKA: After spending seven distressing days in the Melaka Hospital for Covid-19, a civil servant has come to realise the gravity of the threats brought by the pandemic.

Haniza Harun, 37 said she wished that she would not have to experience the symptoms caused by the deadly virus, adding she was still experiencing the effects such as headaches, fatigue, and tiredness while doing housework.

The mother of a seven-year-old boy said she was also touched by the dedication of doctors and nurses who were still able to attend to patients including changing their diapers and feeding them, despite being exhausted and drenched in sweat due to their personal protective equipment (PPE).

“I could not help but be moved to tears when I see their sacrifices, working tirelessly to save others,” she told Bernama here today.

Haniza said she tested positive for Covid-19 and was admitted to the Melaka Hospital on May 22 after undergoing a swab test at Melekek Rural Clinic, Alor Gajah, however, her husband and son tested negative.

“I was admitted to the Melaka Hospital after I was categorised as a high-risk patient as I have asthma, which was feared would worsen my health after being infected with the coronavirus.

“But, I am lucky as I did not experience breathing difficulties due to the infection before I was transferred to a normal observation ward,” she said.

Haniza said she suffered from symptoms such as prolonged diarrhoea for over a week causing her to lose five kilogrammes, besides having coughs and headaches.

She advised the public to stay at home if they have no urgent matters and always prioritise hygiene as well as comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) to contain the spread of the Covid-19 infection. — Bernama