PUTRAJAYA: Former Covid-19 patients who have recovered are urged to participate in a study conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH), says Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah. (pix)

He pointed out that at least 275 such individuals were required to ensure that the ministry could carry out a meaningful or well-interpreted study.

“However, so far we have only 106 people registered in the study,“ he said at a daily press conference on the development of Covid-19 here today.

“Every three months, we will do a follow-up on those who have recovered to see how they are faring and we encourage them to participate in the study so that we can look at the antibodies (for Covid-19), on whether it is permanent or otherwise,“ he said.

He said the answers to many questions on the virus required feedback and further research.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said it would not be suitable to hold any elections in the country until the Covid-19 pandemic in the country comes under control with infectivity or R-naught value below 0.3.

However, he said if elections were indeed to be held, the MOH would give three suggestions, namely no travelling out of boundaries, no public gatherings and no walkabout campaigns.

He said the MOH was still in discussions with the Election Commission (EC) to establish a standard operating procedure (SOP) in the event an election were to be held.

A special meeting held by the UMNO Supreme Council last night decided that the party would push for a General Election (GE) to be held as soon the Covid-19 pandemic was brought under control. -Bernama