Former DAP reps join Warisan

KOTA KINABALU: Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong announced here today that they are joining Parti Warisan (Warisan).

The duo had left the DAP in January to become independent assemblymen.

With their coming on board, Warisan now has 19 seats in the State Legislative Assembly while DAP four.

In total, the opposition now has 26 seats in the 79-seat State Assembly. (NOTE: Sabah has 73 elected assemblymen and six appointed backbenchers).

Chong at a press conference on the announcement, said he joined Warisan because the party was seen as principled and able to fight for Sabah’s rights, saying it was in line with his own struggle.

Wong, meanwhile, said that as elected opposition representative, he believed it would only be fair and responsible to his voters that he join an opposition party that champions Sabah’s rights.

Warisan president Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal at the same press conference said Warisan was ready to have smart partnerships with local parties to fight for Sabah’s rights.

Asked about Warisan’s preparations for the 15th General Election, he said the party would only contest in certain states. - Bernama