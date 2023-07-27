Former DBKL senior deputy director found guilty on two charges of bribery

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today found former Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) senior deputy director Sabudin Mohd Salleh (pix) guilty of two charges of obtaining bribes amounting to RM200,000 for the issuance of work permits.

Judge K.Muniandy made the ruling after allowing the prosecution’s appeal to set aside a Sessions Court’s decision on Sept 15, 2022, which acquitted Sabudin, 61, of two corruption charges at the end of the defence case.

He fixed Aug 15 to hear mitigation by the accused and to impose the sentence.

In his judgment, the judge said an error of law has been committed by the Sessions Court judge when she misdirected on the law applicable to the evidence of the third prosecution witness (PW3), Wong May Kuan, who for all intends and purposes shall not be regarded as an accomplice pursuant to Section 52 (1) (a) of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (MACC).

“Although the PW3 was the giver of the bribe, it came about because of the demand made by the accused for sponsorship when PW3 went to see him to complain despite not having obtained the contract for work yet.

“Thus, the finding by the Session Court judge is not supported by evidence, and the decision made is against the weight of evidence. The court found that there is no proper judicial evaluation of the evidence,” he said adding that PW3’s attendance at the wedding reception of the accused’s son only makes it more probable for the accused to have known PW3.

According to the judge, the payment made was for the work contract awarded to PW3, which is proved by the existence of salient contract documents, like the Work Permit and Certificate of Progress Payments which have got the approval of the accused.

Judge Muniandy said by virtue of the errors and misdirection by the Session Court judge, appellate intervention is justified for this court to correct it on appeal.

“On that score, this court decides to allow the appeal by the prosecution, thus setting aside the order of discharge and acquittal and substituting it with a finding of guilty and conviction on the two charges preferred against the accused under Section 17 (a) of the MACC Act pursuant to Section 316 (a) of the Criminal Procedure Code,” he said.

On Dec 18, 2020, the Sessions Court acquitted Sabudin of the two charges at the end of the prosecution’s case.

However, Sabudin was ordered to enter his defence on both charges after the High Court, on March 24, 2022 which allowed the prosecution’s appeal to set aside the Sessions Court’s ruling.

On both charges, Sabudin, who was then senior deputy director at the DBKL Civil Engineering and Urban Transport division was charged with corruptly receiving a bribe of RM200,000 in cash from Wong, a subcontractor of Dusari Niaga that was tasked with grinding and resurfacing works for Kuala Lumpur City Hall for the Year 2018/2020 (2017/A214) as an inducement for him to issue the work permit to the company.

He was charged with committing the offences at a petrol station convenience store at Jalan Lingkaran Tengah 2, Bukit Antarabangsa here, and in front of his residence in Ukay Perdana, Ampang, on June 9, 2018, and Jan 17, 2019, respectively.

The charges were framed under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of bribes involved, or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The prosecution was led by deputy public prosecutor Datuk Wan Shaharuddin Wan Ladin meanwhile lawyer K.Theivaendran, represented Sabudin. -Bernama