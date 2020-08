KUALA LUMPUR: A former deputy director of a government agency in Sabah was arrested by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) today for allegedly submitting false claims of more than RM14,000.

According to a MACC source, the woman, aged 40, was arrested at the Sabah MACC office at 10am today after giving her statement.

She was believed to have submitted false receipts on programmes carried out by the agency between July 2013 and Aug 2014, the source told Bernama today.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director, S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the woman’s arrest. — Bernama