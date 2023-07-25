Former deputy CEO freed of corruption charge

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Education Malaysia Global Services (EMGS) deputy chief executive officer Wafiy Abd Aziz was acquitted and discharged on a charge of using his office for gratification involving the supply of “Kurma For Ramadan Gift” four years ago.

Sessions Court Judge Suzana Hussin ordered Wafiy, 38, to be freed after finding that the prosecution had failed to establish a prima facie case against him at the end of the prosecution’s case.

“The court acquits and discharges the accused from the charge. The bail money (RM12,000) is to be returned,” she said.

Twenty-four prosecution witnesses testified during the trial which began in August 2021.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Diana Nor Azwa prosecuted, while Wafiy was represented by lawyer Datuk Dr Balijit Singh Sidhu represented the accused.

Wafiy was charged with using his position as the then EMGS deputy CEO to obtain gratification by approving an EMGS voucher dated June 3, 2019, amounting to RM12,175 to Mileeya Enterprise, which belonged to his relative, for the supply of dates for the “Kurma For Ramadhan Gift”.

The offence was allegedly committed at EMGS, Jalan Mayang Sari here on June 3, 2019, under Section 23 (1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which is punishable under Section 24 of the same Act.

The section provides imprisonment for a term not exceeding 20 years and a fine not less than five times the value of the gratification, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.-Bernama