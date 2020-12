LAHAD DATU: Former Deputy Information Minister Datuk Railey Jeffrey (pix), 75, died at his residence in Taman Lagenda Puteri, Petaling Jaya, Kuala Lumpur yesterday at 5.30 pm.

The news was shared by the late Railey’s good friend, the former chairman of the Sabah Cocos Ethnic Association (PECOS) Lahad Datu branch Ishak Harry, 74, who was contacted by Bernama just now.

Ishak said that he found out about Railey’s death via his younger brother, Kemley Jeffrey.

It is understood that the remains of the deceased would be buried before Zohor today at the Bukit Kiara Islamic Cemetery.

“Allahyarham Railey was my friend since childhood because we were neighbours in Kampung Segama, here.

“Allahyarham, was indeed a friend and a leader who was kind and honest,“ he said and the last time they met was three years ago during an UMNO Conference in Lahad Datu.

Railey served as Deputy Minister of Information from 1986 to 1995 and thereafter served as Deputy Minister of Works until 1999.

During that period, he was the Silam Member of Parliament from the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO) which later joined UMNO in 1991. -Bernama