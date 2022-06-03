Former diplomat, son charged with trafficking ganja

BENTONG: A former diplomat and his son have been charged at the Magistrate’s Court here today for trafficking ganja (cannabis) and possessing cannabis oil, two weeks ago.

Datuk Zainal Abidin Alia, 78 and Mohamed Rizal, 53, were jointly charged with trafficking 1,020 grams of cannabis at a house in Kampung Sum Sum Hilir, Janda Baik, Bentong, Pahang at about 6.10 pm on May 21.

The charge was framed under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 which carries the mandatory death sentence.

No plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court after the charges against them were read before Magistrate Shahrul Ekhsan Hasim.

Both father and son claimed trial after they were also jointly charged with having in their possession 60 millilitre of cannabis oil under Section 9 (1)(b) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 9(2) of the same Act, at the same place and time.

They face imprisonment of up to five years or a fine of up to RM20,000 or both, upon conviction.

Mohamed Rizal also faced a third charge for allegedly misusing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) at the narcotics office of Bentong district police headquarters at 8.40 pm on May 23.

He pleaded not guilty to the charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and can be punished under Section 15 (1) of the same Act.

If convicted, Mohamed Rizal faces a maximum fine of RM5,000 or jail for up to two years and supervision for up to three years.

Pahang Prosecution director Mohammad Khalid Ab Karim, deputy public prosecutors Hayda Faridzal Abu Hassan and S.Punitha prosecuted the case while lawyers Rahmad Hazlan, Tania Scivetti and Kamil Azman represented both the accused.

The prosecution did not offer any bail to both accused as the charge under Section 39B is a non-bailable offence.

The court fixed June 13 for mention. — Bernama