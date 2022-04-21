Former employee stabs photo shop owner

GEORGE TOWN: A photo shop owner in Jalan Penang here was injured in the hands and back today after he was stabbed by a former employee who had come to allegedly claim his salary.

The 62-year-old man was alone in the shop when the 48-year-old assailant approached him at 9.50 am with an axe and a penknife, said Penang Police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

He told reporters the attacker, who was dismissed from work on April 12, had come to claim his salary of RM1,700 which he alleged had not been paid.

“A quarrel broke out and the assailant stabbed the owner of the photo shop,” he said, adding that the victim suffered injuries on the hands and back.

Mohd Shuhaily said a member of the public contacted the police who arrived promptly and picked up a suspect.

The photo shop owner was taken to the Penang Hospital and the suspect is to be remanded for investigation, he said. — Bernama