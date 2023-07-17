Former executive fined RM100,000 for using false invoices

KUANTAN: A former executive of a company was fined RM100,000 by the Sessions Court here today on charges of submitting false invoices amounting to RM41,760 for the payment of fire safety equipment.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Zamzani Mohd Zain handed down the sentence to Mohd Hafez Manap, 38, after he changed his plea to guilty on one optional charge.

The court also ordered the accused to serve two months in prison in default if he fails to pay the fine.

The former fire and emergency (equipment) executive was charged with committing the offence in the Gebeng Industrial area here on March 11, 2021.

The accused was charged under Section 471 of the Penal Code which is punishable under Section 465 of the Penal Code and can be jailed for up to two years or a fine or both if convicted.

However, the nine other optional charges involving fake invoices facing Mohd Hafez were considered under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The deputy public prosecutor of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Mohamad Fadhly Mohd Zamry previously asked for a fine of RM100,000 to be imposed on the accused because the offence involved public interest and resulted in losses to the company.

Lawyer Ridha Abdah Subri who represented the accused had asked the court to consider a fine of RM80,000 for his client who had been dismissed from work while he has a wife, two children and parents to support. -Bernama