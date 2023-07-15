Former FDAM sec-gen Abdul Rahim Awang dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Film Directors’ Association of Malaysia (FDAM) secretary-general Datuk Abdul Rahim Awang died at the age of 75 at about 1.05 pm today at Sungai Buloh Hospital.

His wife, Datin Norhafizah Mohd Omar, 46, said her husband was taken to hospital yesterday when he felt unwell.

Prior to that, she said, her husband went to pay his last respects to FDAM president Ahmad Ibrahim or better known as Mat London, who died yesterday morning.

“Datuk is known as a strict person, and also a loving person by his students who are of various races. People in the industry refer to him concerning various matters.

“Never did I expect that he will leave us so soon because we had just returned from paying our last respects to Mat London, who was also his uncle.

“There were no signs, he just had difficulty eating and his blood level suddenly dropped so low yesterday,“ she told Bernama here today.

The remains were brought to Surau Al-Furqan Bandar Puncak Alam for funeral prayers and then buried at the Bukit Cerakah Islamic Cemetery.

Meanwhile, FDAM deputy president Datuk Zulkifli M Osman said he was deeply saddened by Abdul Rahim’s death, describing it as a great loss to the industry.

“His (Abdul Rahim) death came as a shock as we had just lost our FDAM president Mat London, who died yesterday.

“Abdul Rahim was an advisor to FDAM and he actually helped the association a lot,“ he said.

Abdul Rahim, the author of several Malay horror novels, such as Bara, Boneka and Jejak-jejak Songsang became active in the industry in the 1970s. - Bernama