IPOH: A former officer of Felcra Urus Estet Changkat Jong, near Teluk Intan here, has been remanded for four days from today to facilitate investigations into alleged abuse of power involving 13 lots of land, between 2007 and 2018.

The order to remand the man was issued by sessions court assistant legal officer Azuratul Akmar Abdul Ghafar.

According to a Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source, the man was detained at the Meru MACC office here at 11.17pm on Thursday.

The source said the suspect was believed to have obtained the land ownership by naming his cronies to the Hilir Perak Land Selection Committee as participants of a group farming plan under the Felcra land project, before transferring to himself and his relatives after five years.

Following the possession of the 13 lots of land, the suspect and his relatives were alleged to have received dividend payments from Felcra Berhad with a cumulative amount of more than RM1 million from 2008 to present.

The suspect was also believed to have solicited a bribe of RM40,000 for per acre of land from local people or his acquaintances, between 2012 and present.

“In return, the suspect will use his position to include their names in the land selection committee to acquire the land, including the Malay reserve land,“ the source said.

The source said a Toyota Harrier and Toyota Hilux, two sets of luxury furniture, 22 designer handbags and nine land grants were seized from the home of the suspect.

The total assets owned by the suspect are estimated to exceed RM1 million, said the source.

Meanwhile, Perak MACC director Datuk Mohd Fauzi Mohamad, when contacted, confirmed the arrest. — Bernama