Former Felda officer jailed, fined for falsifying signature of cooperative’s president

KUANTAN: The sessions court here today sentenced a former assistant executive with the Federal Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Felcra) to three months’ jail and RM30,000 fine, in default three months’ jail, to four counts of forgery, involving cheques for RM34,920 four years ago.

Judge Mohd Ghazali Mohamad Taib handed down the sentence on Norhisyam Hamidin, 42, who pleaded guilty to the charges.

Norhisyam was charged with committing the offences in his capacity as the then officer-in-charge of the accounts and finances and accounts of Koperasi Peserta-peserta Gugusan Tembeling Tengah Jerantut Berhad by falsifying the signature of the cooperative’s president, Naim Desa.

The offences were committed to enable him to cash the cheques, for an amount between RM6,750 and RM12,000 which were issued under the cooperative’s name, for his personal use at the Jerantut branch Bank Islam between Nov 14 and Dec 7, 2016.

The charges, under Section 468 of the Penal Code, provides an imprisonment for up to seven years and fine, upon conviction.

Norhisyam, who has four children, aged between four and 18 years, was arrested on Nov 27, 2019.

He was unrepresented, while prosecuting officer from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Nadzirah Zahari, prosecuted. — Bernama