Former Foreign Ministry sec-gen Mohd Yusof dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Foreign Ministry secretary-general and chairman of the Malay Civilisation Board (ADAB) Tan Sri Mohd Yusof Hitam (pix) died yesterday after being involved in a mishap.

ADAB council member and joint founder Mohd Arof Ishak said Mohd Yusof, 86, breathed his last about 4 pm at Hospital Pantai Kuala Lumpur.

“He was involved in an accident in front of his house in Bukit Damansara,“ he told Bernama when contacted here today.

He will be buried at the Bukit Kiara Muslim cemetery in Taman Tun Dr Ismail after Friday prayers this afternoon.

Mohd Arof described Mohd Yusof’s death as a big loss, saying he was a firm and trustworthy man with high intellect.

Mohd Yusof was ambassador to Vietnam in 1976 before he was appointed as High Commissioner to New Zealand in 1978 and Malaysia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in 1986.

Mohd Yusof, who served as Foreign Ministry secretary-general in 1988, leaves behind his wife Puan Sri Michiyo Noor Azian Mustakim and three children.

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah expressed his condolences to the family of Mohd Yusof on Twitter this morning.

“May his soul be blessed and placed among the righteous,” he said. — Bernama