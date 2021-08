KOTA BHARU: Although it happened 24 years ago, a former General Operations Force personnel, Lance Corporal (rtd) Yaacob Daud (pix), 74 says the memory of him losing his right leg after stepping on a booby trap in Dec 31 1997 is still fresh on his mind.

That year, he was then part of a battalion of 32 police personnel assigned to track communists in an operation code-named Op Kota Echo.

“At about 10 am, I was assigned with three others to scout the area near Sungai Bedil to identify a safe place to set up camp and rest for the night before continuing with our task of tracking the communists.

“I was at the forefront when I was suddenly shot at on the left side of my stomach by communists who were actually hiding on a hill top monitoring our movements,” he said when met at his home near Kampung Bukit Kecik, Melor here.

Also known as ‘Polis Jali’, among the locals, Yaakob said things became chaotic after he was shot and to make matters worse, he had also stepped on a booby trap. And because of the explosion he was thrown off his position with his right leg severed.

Recalling the moment, Yaacob said at about 12 noon the battalion investigating officer reported his severe condition and he was immediately evacuated to Hospital Ipoh, Perak for treatment.

“The doctor who treated me quickly perform an immediate surgery and because of injuries, my right leg had to be amputated below my knee to clean it of bone fragments and to prevent infection.

“For two months I was hospitalised before I was finally discharged and given a prosthetic leg. And during my rehabilitation my wife Nafishah Awang Teh, 71 was by my side,” said the father of seven.

Yaacob retired in 2002. After incident where he lost his foot, he was never again assigned to participate in operations but was mostly doing administrative work.

“I accept this as my fate, despite loosing a foot and being called a disabled person, I have no regrets because I did it all for the sake of my beloved country.”

“I am happy because my sacrifices meant that the country is free of communist threats. He urged the young generation to appreciate the nation’s independence and show their appreciation each time the country celebrates National Day,” he said.

