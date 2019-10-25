Former headmaster pleads not guilty to giving project to wife’s company

TAWAU: A former headmaster of a national school in Kunak today pleaded not guilty to a charge of abuse of power, involving granting a project valued at RM45,961 to supply meals under the School Supplemental Food Plan or Rancangan Makanan Tambahan Sekolah (RMTS), to his wife and daughter.

Syed Jaafarullah Habib Jaafar, 64, entered his plea at the Tawau Sessions Court after the charge against him was read before Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud.

According to the charge sheet, Syed Jaafarullah, on January 3, 2011 as a head master at Sekolah Kebangsaan Gading-Gading, Kunak had abused his position to corruptly agree to give the RMTS food supply project to Seri Gading Enterprise, a company owned by his wife, Zalitah Lakim and his daughter, Sharifah Adawiah.

Syed Jaafarullah was charged under Section 23 of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act (ASPRM) 2009 and can be punished under Section 24 of the same Act.

The court then allowed the accused bail of RM10,000 with two sureties and ordered the accused to surrender his international and limited passports to the court.

In addition, the accused is not allowed to harass any MACC witnesses, including using a third person to liaise with the witnesses before, during, or after the trial, and must report to the Tawau MACC office once every two months.

MACC Prosecution Officer Mohd Faliq Basirudin prosecuted while the accused was not represented.

Judge Awang Kerisnada set December 5 for remention. — Bernama