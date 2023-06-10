Former Health-DG Dr Noor Hisham appointed as University of Cyberjaya Chancellor

KUALA LUMPUR: Former health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah has been appointed as Chancellor of the University of Cyberjaya (UoC), effective Oct 1.

UoC in a statement said Dr Noor Hisham will be replacing Professor Emeritus Tan Sri Anwar Ali who has been with the university since 2019.

“The university is honoured to have him on board, given his stellar reputation in health and medicine as well as in health management, mirroring the university’s legacy in healthcare and medicine with the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Pharmacy being the first programmes offered 18 years ago.

“The university is confident that under his capacity as Chancellor, Dr Noor Hisham, together with the university senate and board members, will continue to provide quality education to the new generation of students who currently face challenges in an increasingly fast-moving economy,” the statement read.

In the same statement, Dr Noor Hisham was quoted as saying that he was honoured to be invited to be Chancellor of the UoC and intends to use his role as Chancellor of the university further to improve health access and equity in the region.

“I share pride in the vision and mission of the University of Cyberjaya. More importantly, I believe that this university has great potential in Malaysia and beyond, to strive to be the best healthcare education hub in the Western Pacific Region,” he said.

Dr Noor Hisham retired as health director-general in April this year, after 35 years in public service.

He is currently the Chair of the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Standing Committee of Health Emergency Prevention, Preparedness and Response (SCHEPPR) in Geneva and was recently appointed to WHO Western Pacific Regional Office, Technical Advisory Group on University Health Coverage. -Bernama