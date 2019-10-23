Former IDR CEO pleads not guilty to CBT of more than RM150,0000

IPOH: Former Institute Darul Ridzuan (IDR) chief executive officer (CEO) Dr Mazalan Kamis pleaded not guilty in the sessions court here today to 58 counts of criminal breach of trust (CBT), involving more than RM150,000.

Mazalan, 56, who was accompanied by his wife to the court, made the plea after the charges were read out to him before judge Azman Abu Hassan.

On all the charges, Mazalan, in his capacity as IDR CEO and was entrusted with IDR Berhad’s fund, was alleged to have misappropriated the fund by approving payment of RM153,871.82 through cheques issued by CIMB Bank Berhad to Kinta Riverfront Hotel & Suites Sdn Bhd.

The payment was for rental and utility bills of an apartment when he was already paid housing allowance every month.

The offences were allegedly committed at the IDR Berhad office at Greentown Suria, Jalan Dato’ Seri Ahmad Said, 30450 here, between Jan 10, 2014 and Oct 30, 2018.

All the charges were framed under Section 409 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and whipping, and is also liable to fine, if found guilty.

Mazalan was allowed bail of RM20,000 in one surety for all charges and the court set Nov 26 for mention.

Deputy public prosecutors Fadhli Ab Wahab, Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin and Nur Farhana Hashim appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Abdul Qadir Saqti Aros represented Mazalan. — Bernama