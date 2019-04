PETALING JAYA: Former IGP Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar (pix) has threatened to sue a human rights advocacy group for accusing him of lying to the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) during its public inquiry on the

disappearances of Pastor Raymond Koh and Perlis Hope founder Amri Che Mat.

He said Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (Caged) must apologise for making malicious and defamatory statements against him or face legal action.

“I would like to clearly state here, that I was not lying in my testimony. I stand by what I had stated to the panel members and I still do,” Khalid was quoted by a news portal as saying today.

“I find that Caged’s remark, blindly accusing me of lying to the nation, and I believe that the NGO is accusing me of this, by way of my testimony to the Suhakam inquiry panelists, to be malicious and defamatory.

“I was at all times, prepared to attend the inquiry and testify and therefore, this public lynching being done by Caged is grossly unfair to me.

“I demand that they retract their statement and issue an immediate apology. I will consider taking legal action should Caged refuse to do so.”

Caged had issued a statement yesterday urging the Home minister to open investigations against Khalid “who lied to the nation”.

It also called for the suspension of several police officers, and question them “about their lies to the Panel and their roles in these abductions and subject them to disciplinary procedures ending in appropriate punishment”.

Caged asked for the suspension of current IGP Tan Sri Fuzi Harun, who was head of the Special Branch when Amri and Raymond were abducted.